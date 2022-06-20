Govt launches scheme to train over 1 lakh construction workers

The project NIPUN is an initiative of the MoHUA under its flagship scheme of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission to train over 1 lakh construction workers, through fresh skilling and upskilling programmes and provides them with work opportunities in foreign countries also
NEW DELHI :The union minister of housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched launched an initiative for skill training of construction workers -- National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers.
The project NIPUN is an initiative of the ministry of housing & urban affairs (MoHUA) under its flagship scheme of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to train over 1 lakh construction workers, through fresh skilling and upskilling programmes and provides them with work opportunities in foreign countries also, said a statement from the ministry.
Addressing the launch event, the minister said that the transformational impact of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) has reduced the vulnerability of urban poor households by providing upskilling and employment opportunities to urban dwellers, especially the youth. He further said that the spirit of entrepreneurship has been encouraged and supported by giving urban workers access to self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities.
“This initiative will enable Nirman workers to be more proficient and skilled while making them adopt future trends in the construction industry by increasing their capabilities and diversifying their skill sets," he said.
Noting that the construction industry has been investing in skilling but it has not spread horizontally across the industry, Puri said that the initiative taken by ministry in this regard should expand to cover larger number of construction workers.
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, will be the Implementation Partner for the project NIPUN.
The project implementation is divided into three parts - training through recognition of prior learning (RPL) at construction sites, training through fresh skilling and international placement through industries, builders and contractors. Onsite skill training will be provided to around 80,000 construction workers through industry associations under the RPL certification, co-branded with MoHUA, while about 14,000 candidates will receive fresh skilling through plumbing and infrastructure Sector Skill Council (SSC) in trades having promising placement potentials.
The courses are aligned with National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and will be imparted at accredited and affiliated training centres. Under NIPUN, it is also envisaged that NSDC will place around 12,000 people in foreign countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Project NIPUN will also facilitate and support convergence with related line ministries. Meanwhile, NSDC will be responsible for the overall execution of training, monitoring and candidate tracking.
It will provide trainees with ‘Kaushal Bima’, a three-year accidental insurance with coverage of ₹2 lakhs, digital skills such as cashless transactions and the BHIM app, orientation about entrepreneurship, and facilities under Employee Provident Fund and Building and Other Construction Workers Act.