Govt likely to achieve fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY23-24: MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad
MoS for Finance Bhagwat Karad says the govt has collected ₹10,050 crore by selling stakes in state-run firms as of December 13, against its full-year target of ₹51,000 crore
Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday said the central government is likely to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year 2023-24.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message