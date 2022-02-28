Govt likely to impose tax on 'unhealthy' food items to tackle obesity

Centre's think-tank, Niti Aayog, mentioned in its report said that incidences of overweight and obesity are increasing among children, adolescents and women in India

The Centre is planning to impose a tax on foods that are high in sugar, fat, and salt to tackle the rising obesity problem in the country. The Centre's think-tank Niti Aayog is reviewing the evidence to understand the actions India can take to tackle rising obesity. The think-tank mentioned in its report said that incidences of overweight and obesity are increasing among children, adolescents and women in India.

Currently, non-branded namkeens, bhujias, vegetable chips, and snack foods attract 5% GST while for non-branded and packaged items, the GST rate is 12%.

Currently, non-branded namkeens, bhujias, vegetable chips, and snack foods attract 5% GST while for non-branded and packaged items, the GST rate is 12%.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20, the percentage of obese women increased to 24% from 20.6% in 2015-16, while the percentage for men rose to 22.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A national consultation on the prevention of maternal, adolescent, and childhood obesity was organised under the Chairmanship of Member (Health), Niti Aayog, on June 24, 2021, to discuss policy options to tackle the issue.

"Niti Aayog, in collaboration with IEG and PHFI, is reviewing the evidence available to understand the actions India can take, such as front-of-pack labelling, marketing and advertising of HFSS foods, and taxation of foods high in fats, sugar, and salt, " the report said.