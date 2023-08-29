Govt maps sustainable route to highway building: Gadkari3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:16 AM IST
India trying to protect ecology during road construction, besides promoting green mobility
The Union government is emphasizing sustainable construction models and practices in line with its push for infrastructure growth in the country, said Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways. Addressing the Mint Sustainability Summit 2023 in New Delhi on 23 August, the minister said the government has been pushing for sustainable construction of roads and highways in a bid to protect the ecology, and not just for the transition to green mobility.