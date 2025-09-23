Govt may lift capex beyond budget as private sector stays cautious
New Delhi: The Centre has the fiscal space to lift infrastructure spending beyond the budgeted ₹11.21 trillion for this financial year if private sector spending remains subdued amid global headwinds, two officials said.
The government has room to increase its 2025-26 capital expenditure by ₹20,000-30,000 crore, contrasting with FY25’s cutbacks and taking it closer to ₹11.5 trillion, they added.