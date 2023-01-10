Govt may consolidate fiscal deficit to 5.9% of GDP in FY24: Goldman Sachs

It further said that the government would be able to meet the FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP, only after some spending cuts, given incremental subsidy spending in the fiscal year following the commodity shock. The government last month got parliamentary approval for gross additional expenditure of ₹4.36 trillion towards fertiliser subsidy, food subsidy, payments to the oil marketing companies for domestic LPG operations, and funds towards Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Of this, the net cash outgo aggregates to ₹3.26 trillion, with savings on account of higher receipts to the tune of ₹1.1 trillion.