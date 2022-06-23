Govt may curb atta exports after imposing wheat ban

Major edible oil brands have reduced prices by ₹10-15 per litre, Pandey said. The maximum retail price of a 1 litre pack of Fortune Refined Sunflower Oil has been reduced to ₹210 from ₹220, while that of Soyabean (Fortune) and Kachi Ghani oil 1 litre pack has come down from ₹205 to ₹195, the government official said.

