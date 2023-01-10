‘Govt may cut subsidies to shrink deficit’

“We estimate the central government will consolidate the fiscal deficit by 50bp to 5.9% in FY24 fully funded by a reduction in subsidy spending while maintaining capex and other current spending...One of the key pillars of India’s macro stability was the gradual reduction in fiscal deficit, which also helped in reducing the current account deficit, helping in the disinflationary process, and keeping the Indian Rupee stable. It is important to go back to the path of fiscal consolidation, in our view," Goldman Sachs said in the report titled ‘India’s fiscal outlook: FY24 budget to balance spending priorities and fiscal prudence.’