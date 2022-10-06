Govt may form dedicated units to build expertise in FTA areas

It is also looking at bringing on board sector specialists, including from the private sector, who will give their insights and expertise during negotiations. The outline of the proposal is to strengthen the negotiation infrastructure with right the expertise, robust end-to-end processes and clearly defined focus. “The aim is to participate in negotiations fully prepared. With the free trade agreements being comprehensive nowadays, it is important to have experts from different domains, who have insights. So it is important to bring in people, if required, from outside the bureaucracy," said a government official.