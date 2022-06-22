Govt may help MSMEs to reduce impact of plastic ban

A total of 100,000 registered MSMEs will be impacted by the decision, he said. The industry for single-use plastics consists of about 89,000 small and medium businesses employing about 1 million people, and the ban would cast a shadow on their livelihood, according to Deepak Ballani, general secretary, All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA). “We are not averse to environment-friendly alternatives. But the industry is not prepared yet and the government should give a time of one or one-and-a-half years to be prepared. If implemented, the Centre should take steps like lower customs duty on bio-degradable products for manufacturing of alternatives," he said.

