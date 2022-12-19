Govt may link budget aid with asset monetization3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 09:58 PM IST
- Transactions under monetization pipeline for FY23 may fall below target
NEW DELHI : The finance ministry is considering the possibility of linking budgetary support to infrastructure ministries based on their asset monetization performance starting the next fiscal year, said two government officials aware of the matter, as the Union government appears likely to miss the ₹1.62 trillion National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) target for this year.