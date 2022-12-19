Govt may link budget aid with asset monetization

“Asset monetization is critical to attract the required quantum of capital into infrastructure sector. However, monetization needs to be viewed not just as a funding mechanism, but as an overall strategy for bringing about a paradigm shift in infrastructure augmentation, service delivery and maintenance. Resource and capital efficiencies of private sector along with the ability to dynamically adapt to the evolving global and economic reality, necessitates looking at Asset Monetization as the key to value creation in Infrastructure," said Volume-II of NMP released by the Niti Aayog. The FY24 budget is expected to have a strong focus on infrastructure creation with India likely to double down on capital spending by allocating as much as ₹10 trillion as reported by Mint. The higher allocations are likely for key infrastructure ministries such as road transport, shipping, civil aviation and railways with clear focus on capital expenditure. Also, the budget is expected to peg Indian Railways’ FY24 operating ratio below 95%.