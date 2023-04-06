Govt may offer up to 50/kg support for green hydrogen

“According to a draft proposal, the Centre plans to give direct incentives in terms of rupees per kilogram, and the beneficiaries under the scheme will be selected through a competitive bidding process. In the first year, the incentive would be the highest and would gradually be lowered in the following two years," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.Applicants need to have experience developing at least 500 MW of renewable energy capacity over the past four years, or a minimum of 500,000 tonnes of ammonia or methanol, or 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen over the last four years. The scheme will kick off in FY26. The second person said that around 400,000 tonnes of capacity would be tendered each in the first and third quarters of FY24 and another 400,000 in the first quarter of the next fiscal (FY25). In a bid to promote different pathways to produce green hydrogen, separate technology-specific bids may also be called.