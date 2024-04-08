Economy
Govt may provide DBT to onion farmers for procurement
Summary
- This comes in the backdrop of tight global supplies and a dry spell induced by the El Niño weather phenomenon prompting the union government to restrict onion exports
New Delhi: The union government is planning to directly transfer payments to farmers for purchases of shallots by procurement agencies, an official said.
