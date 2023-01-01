NEW DELHI : The government is considering raising interest equalization or subsidy benefits extended to small and medium exporters in the annual budget for 2023-24 to relieve some of the interest rate burden on them due to a tightening monetary policy.

The proposal to extend the low interest rate benefit is being examined at a time Indian exporters are facing headwinds on account of slowing demand in key markets amid record inflation and the threat of a global recession.

The government is examining the cost to the exchequer if the interest subsidy is hiked from 3% to 5% for micro, small and medium manufacturers, and from 2% to 3% for manufacturer-exporters and merchant-exporters exporting under 410 tariff lines.

The department of commerce is learnt to have discussed the proposal with the finance ministry amid concerns raised by exporters.

“The department of commerce is calculating the cost of the exercise. We are considering the demand to restore the Interest equalisation rates of 5% for MSME exporters and 3% for those dealing in 410 specified tariff lines," said a government official.

“Exporters are facing the burden of high interest rates and slowing international demand, and therefore, we are looking into the proposal of hiking the interest subsidy rates," said another government official.

The RBI-led monetary policy committee on 7 December hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, the fifth raise in the current fiscal year, taking the policy rate to its highest since August 2018.

According to exporters, the credit rate for most of the MSMEs has already crossed the double-digit mark and is currently between 11% and 13%.

“We expect interest rates to go up further in the next few months or so. Therefore, there is an urgent need to restore the interest equalization benefit of 5% to manufacturer MSMEs and 3% to all 410 tariff lines as existed prior to October 2021 as cost of credit has crossed the pre-covid level and is impacting exporters. The interest equalisation benefits may be extended to all service exporters and all merchant exporters,“ said Ajay Sahai, DG and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The scheme helps exporters get access to capital at a reduced cost. Exporters have been pressing the government to restore the interest equalization benefits amid the interest rate hikes.The government had reduced the interest equalization benefit to 3% from 5% for MSME manufacturers over the last two years, as overall interest rates had come down and MSMEs were getting loans at 7-7.5% interest.

However, exporters argue, now MSMEs are being charged nearly 10% interest for loans, which is higher than the pre-covid level, and that the interest burden is only expected to rise.The government budgeted ₹2621 crore for the scheme for FY23, against ₹3151 crore for FY22 in revised budget.

Queries emailed to the department of commerce and the ministry of finance remained unanswered till press time.

The central bank in March extended the interest equalisation scheme for pre and post shipment rupee credit for MSME exporters till March 2024.

India’s merchandise exports remained little changed in November year-on-year at $32 billion.The WTO has estimated global trade growth to slow to 1% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022 amid heightened global uncertainty.

The interest equalisation scheme mostly covers labour-intensive and employment generating sectors like ready-made garments, toys, handicrafts, auto components and processed food.

