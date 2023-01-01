Govt may raise interest rate subsidy for MSME exporters1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 09:41 PM IST
The department of commerce is learnt to have discussed the proposal with the finance ministry amid concerns raised by exporters.
NEW DELHI : The government is considering raising interest equalization or subsidy benefits extended to small and medium exporters in the annual budget for 2023-24 to relieve some of the interest rate burden on them due to a tightening monetary policy.