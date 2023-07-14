Govt may seek cut in ghee, butter GST

“If you put ghee under the luxury product category, under a 12% GST slab, it pinches pockets of consumers as well as farmers. India is meeting 70% of its edible oil consumption by importing palm oil, which is placed under a 5% GST slab," said Indian Dairy Association president Rupinder Singh Sodhi. “A 12% GST translates to ₹70 per kg, and to make a kg of ghee, it requires 12-14 litres of milk. Where farmers could get ₹5-6 more on milk price, they end up spending more because of the 12% GST on ghee. The government is basically taxing not only consumers but also farmers."