Govt may suggest closure of MMTC over lack of investor in OFS: Report
Earlier this year, SEBI cancelled the registration of MMTC Ltd as a stock broker for its involvement in illegal ‘paired contracts’ in a case pertaining to now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd.
MMTC Ltd's unsuccessful offer for sale (OFS) could force the government’s hand in seeking the company’s closure to the alternative mechanism (AM). The government may suggest closure over the lack of investor interest in the company's PFS, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.