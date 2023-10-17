MMTC Ltd's unsuccessful offer for sale (OFS) could force the government’s hand in seeking the company’s closure to the alternative mechanism (AM). The government may suggest closure over the lack of investor interest in the company's PFS, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.

“The cabinet had earlier given approval for stake sale via OFS in the case of MMTC. The transanction advisors however have failed to go ahead with OFS. So now there are talks of its closure as there is no investor interest. A final decision will be made on it,'' senior officials told the news website.

‘’That being the case, MMTC is likely to be recommended to the AM for closure saying that in view of the failure of being able to sell its stake via OFS, the earlier decision may be revoked and it may be approved for closure," according to the officials.

Instead of the cabinet, the AM is empowered now to make a decision on the closure of PSUs. The government currently holds 99.33 per cent stake in MMTC. "The canalising agencies like MMTC, STCI and PRC served a purpose during the era of shortages, high tariffs and import restrictions. They have outlived their utility and need to be shut down,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read: Multibagger PSU stock MMTC jumps 150% in six months. Experts see more upside

Earlier this year, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cancelled the registration of MMTC Ltd as a stock broker for its involvement in illegal ‘paired contracts’ in a case pertaining to now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

While cancelling the licence, SEBI directed MMTC to allow its existing clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds held by it within 15 days. In case a client fails to do so, the broker will transfer the funds and securities to another registered broker in the next 15 days under advice to the said clients, SEBI had said in its order.

Going by the order, MMTC is a commodity derivatives broker registered with SEBI, from December 2015 and is currently a member of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX). The broker made an application in September 2019 for surrendering its membership of MCX. However, the surrender application of MMTC is still pending with MCX.

In its order, SEBI said MMTC traded in ‘paired contracts’, which did not have regulatory approval. “The noticee (MMTC) having traded in the 'paired contracts' on the NSEL, which was in violation of the conditions of the 2007 Exemption Notification and also the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), seriously calls into question the integrity, honesty and lack of ethical behaviour on its part," said the regulator.

By doing so, the stock broker failed to meet the "fit and proper" criteria mentioned in the intermediaries rules and accordingly SEBI has cancelled "the certificate of registration of the noticee (MMTC Ltd)", it said.

In September 2009, NSEL introduced the concept of "paired contracts" for trading, which allowed buying and selling of the same commodity through two different contracts at two different prices on the exchange platform, wherein the investors could buy a short duration contract and sell a long duration contract and vice-versa at the same time at a pre-determined price.

The Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation or MMTC was established in 1963 and deals in the trading of minerals and is the single largest exporter of minerals from India. On Tuesday, October 17, shares of MMTC settled 4.43 per cent higher at ₹87.08 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!