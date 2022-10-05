Govt modifies ECLGS to provide collateral-free liquidity for civil aviation industry

NEW DELHI: The government has modified the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to enhance the maximum loan amount eligibility for airlines under ECLGS 3.0 to 100% of their fund based or non-fund based loan outstanding or ₹1,500 crore, whichever is lower, and of the above ₹500 crore shall be considered, based on equity contribution by the owners.

