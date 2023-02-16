Govt mulls to tap kirana stores to boost tax base
The Union government is planning to widen its goods and services tax (GST) by tapping a section of kirana stores, a top tax official said today, as New Delhi looks to bring more elements of the economy into the tax net
NEW DELHI : The Indian federal government is planning to widen its goods and services tax (GST) by tapping a section of mom-and-pop stores, a top tax official said on Thursday, as New Delhi looks to bring more elements of the economy into the tax net.
