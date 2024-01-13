Govt not considering any proposal to lift export curbs on wheat, rice, sugar: Minister Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal mentioned that the government is helping the friendly nations with their food security needs and exported rice to countries like Indonesia, Senegal, and Gambia
The Government of India (GOI) is not considering any proposal to lift the export curbs on wheat, rice, and sugar, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. The minister underlined that there is “no plan or need" to import wheat and sugar. The remarks come as the government imposed a ban on the exports of essential commodities to control their price in the domestic market.