Govt notifies scheme for funding PPP project development

The Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS), DEA, has undertaken several deep dive initiatives for boosting PPP ecosystem in the country covering the entire gamut of PPP Life-cycle. A key step in structuring quality PPP projects is to provide quality advisory/ consultancy services to the Project Sponsoring Authorities (PSAs). However, procurement of such services is a time consuming and difficult process often resulting into delays in onboarding of the appropriate Transaction Advisers (TAs) or non-optimal structuring of PPP projects.