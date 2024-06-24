Govt offers 21 critical mineral blocks in 4th tranche of auctions

  • Mines ministry says 11 out of 21 blocks are fresh, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Rituraj Baruah
These blocks contain a variety of minerals including Graphite, Glauconite, Phosphorite, Potash, Nickel, PGE, Phosphate and Rare Earth Elements (REE).
New Delhi: The Union ministry of mines on Monday launched the fourth round of auctions of critical and strategic mineral blocks offering 21 mines in several states including Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

In another development, the government cancelled the auction of 14 critical mineral blocks out of the 18 that were put on offer in the second round of auction in February. No bids were received for five blocks, the auction process for which stands annulled, said a notification from MSTC Ltd. 

Further, in the case of the rest of the nine blocks in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, bids received were less than the minimum requirement.

About the launch of the fourth round of auctions, the ministry said that out of these 21 blocks, 11 are new, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. These blocks contain a variety of minerals including Graphite, Glauconite, Phosphorite, Potash, Nickel, PGE, Phosphate and Rare Earth Elements (REE).

Further, as part of this tranche, 10 critical mineral blocks are on offer as “second attempt” blocks of previous auctions. These 10 blocks are located in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and have critical minerals like Tungsten, Vanadium, Graphite, Glauconite, Cobalt and Nickel.

Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy announed plans to launch the first tranche of auction of offshore mineral blocks within the first 100 days of the new government.

Read Also: Govt plans greener use of coal, mines as production surges

Last year, the Centre amended the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, to provide an auction route for production leases for offshore minerals, which are located deep in the earth's crust and are more difficult to extract than onshore minerals.

Read Also: Government to offer 62 coal blocks in auctions next week

The minister declared the preferred bidders for the six blocks put up in auction during the 1st tranche launched on 29 November, 2023. The selected preferred bidders include Agrasen Sponge Private Limited, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited and Sagar Stone Industries.

 

