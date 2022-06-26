Govt on alert as atta shipments surge after wheat export ban

An exporter who did not wish to be named said that the government is watching the situation and some kind of a curb could be imposed as a sharp rise in ‘atta’ shipments will ultimately defeat the purpose of a ban on wheat exports as prices will surge. The development comes even after a warning last week by food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey that wheat should not be converted into “excessive" amounts of atta for exports as wheat is a regulated commodity.India exported 2.97 million tonnes (mt) of wheat and about 259,000 tonnes of atta between 1 April and 14 June. The wholesale food inflation index showed that wheat prices eased marginally, while overall food inflation increased. Wholesale food inflation, which eased in April in comparison to March, surged by two percentage points to 10.89% in May compared with the previous month.