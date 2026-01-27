Govt planning ATMs that will dispense small notes and coins
Summary
To tackle the vexed issue of small-denomination currency notes shortage that affects everyday transactions across the country, the government is preparing to roll out a new generation of currency dispensing machines capable of issuing ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 banknotes at the press of a button
NEW DELHI : The Centre is exploring multiple ways to make small-denomination currency notes more widely available, in a move to address a persistent shortage that has plagued everyday cash transactions nearly a decade after demonetization.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story