Government plans ₹15,000-crore push for batteries3 min read 04 Jun 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Grid-scale batteries stabilize grids with stored renewable energy
The power ministry expects a new PLI for battery storage to be notified around December
NEW DELHI : The government is working on a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth as much as ₹15,000 crore to encourage the setting up of grid-scale battery storage, with the draft of the scheme expected to be released within a month, two people familiar with the development said.
