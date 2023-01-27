Govt plans increasing cash payout to farmers under PM-KISAN to ₹8,0002 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The annual financial statement of the government will also likely announce new performance linked incentive (PLI) schemes, especially for sectors involved in production of mass-consumed goods
The Centre is considering hiking the quantum of cash given to farmers under PM-KISAN, an income-support scheme from ₹6,000 to about ₹8,000 annually, in a bid to boost rural demand and consumption, two people familiar with the matter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×