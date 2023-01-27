The Centre is considering hiking the quantum of cash given to farmers under PM-KISAN, an income-support scheme from ₹6,000 to about ₹8,000 annually, in a bid to boost rural demand and consumption, two people familiar with the matter said.

A proposal to enhance payouts to farmers covered under PM-KISAN was discussed during preparation of the Union Budget, for which inputs were sought from various ministries, including agriculture ministry, one of the persons cited above said.

The budget may renew focus on the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push while staying the course on fiscal consolidation given the high expenditures in the past two years due to the pandemic, the people cited above said.

The annual financial statement of the government will also likely announce new performance linked incentive (PLI) schemes, especially for sectors involved in production of mass-consumed goods, the second of the two people said.

In discussions during the budget’s preparations, various proposals for an enhanced PM-KISAN payout were evaluated. One of the proposals suggested doubling the amount of ₹6,000 per annum that farmers receive under PM KISAN, the first person said, adding that, according to a set of calculations, an increase of ₹2,000 under PM KISAN (taking up the payment to ₹8,000 per annum) will entail an additional expenditure of ₹22,000 crore. The Niti Aayog last month proposed converting PM-KISAN into a broader universal basic income scheme for the poor and invulnerable.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000—one every four months. It was launched on 24 February, 2019, when the first instalment was paid.

The PM-KISAN funds are deposited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. In the last instalment, cash transfers worth over ₹21,000 crore were made to nearly 100 million cultivators.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely increase expenditure by about 12.5% year-on-year to ₹44.4 trillion in the year beginning April, according to the median of estimates in a Bloomberg survey ahead of the February 1 budget.

Sitharaman’s final full-year budget before the 2024 election is likely to keep spending steady for the poor and middle-class to spur demand, while curtailing subsidies, especially in fertilizer and food.

The budget is likely to lay a road map for greater domestic capacities to produce fertilizers, cutting down on imports, the second person said.

“The budget will likely balance capital expenditure and social agenda. We don’t expect a populist budget," said Sonal Varma, chief economist of Nomura Holdings.