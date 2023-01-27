Govt plans increasing cash payout to farmers under PM-KISAN to 8,000

In discussions during the budget’s preparations, various proposals for an enhanced PM-KISAN payout were evaluated. One of the proposals suggested doubling the amount of ₹6,000 per annum that farmers receive under PM KISAN, the first person said, adding that, according to a set of calculations, an increase of ₹2,000 under PM KISAN (taking up the payment to ₹8,000 per annum) will entail an additional expenditure of ₹22,000 crore. The Niti Aayog last month proposed converting PM-KISAN into a broader universal basic income scheme for the poor and invulnerable.