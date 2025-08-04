Govt plans India’s first-ever test code for solar tunnel dryers to reduce post-harvest losses
The proposal seeks to introduce a national standard covering the construction, material quality, efficiency, power consumption, and overall performance of solar tunnel dryers.
NEW DELHI : The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is working on the country’s first-ever set of guidelines for testing solar tunnel dryers—solar-powered machines for drying grains, vegetables, fruits, herbs, and other agricultural produce, two people directly involved in the process told Mint.