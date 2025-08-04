NEW DELHI : The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is working on the country’s first-ever set of guidelines for testing solar tunnel dryers—solar-powered machines for drying grains, vegetables, fruits, herbs, and other agricultural produce, two people directly involved in the process told Mint .

The plan is part of India’s efforts to preserve perishables, reduce post-harvest losses, and support micro-food enterprises, especially in off-grid and rural regions.

The proposal, currently being reviewed by the BIS’s food and agriculture department (FAD), seeks to introduce a national standard covering the construction, material quality, efficiency, power consumption, and overall performance of solar tunnel dryers, said the first person on the condition of anonymity.

“The BIS is working on developing it in compliance with global standards, and it is expected to be finalized by the end of this year," added the second person.

A solar tunnel dryer is a semi-cylindrical, greenhouse-like structure covered with UV-stabilized polythene sheets, designed to trap solar radiation and generate heat for drying agricultural produce.

The development comes as India witnesses a significant wastage of agricultural products every year. According to a policy brief by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), the country suffered annual post-harvest losses worth an estimated ₹1.53 trillion between 2020 and 2022.

A complementary ICRIER‑ADMI survey published in April 2024 further revealed significant variation in crop-wise losses. Soybean exhibited the highest overall post-harvest loss, at about 15.34%, followed by wheat at 7.87%, paddy at 6.37%, and maize at 5.95%.

Queries sent to the ministry of consumer affairs remained unanswered till press time.

No standardization yet

As of now, there are no specific standards in place for different types of solar dryers, such as direct solar dryers, indirect solar dryers, or solar-assisted hybrid systems. This lack of standardization means there is no mechanism to evaluate or ensure the quality, safety, and performance of the dryers being deployed in the field.

"The introduction of category-specific standards will help bring uniformity in design, promote efficient drying practices, and ensure the reliability of these renewable energy-based solutions," said Navnath Indore, senior scientist and officer in-charge, Post-Harvest Machinery and Equipment Testing Centre, Ludhiana.

“Such standards will facilitate the availability of quality-assured solar dryers to farmers and small-scale processors, leading to improved drying efficiency, better product quality, and wider adoption of sustainable post-harvest technologies," he added.

Certified tunnel-type solar dryers will definitely help in reducing onion spoilage after harvest, added Bajirao Gagare, an onion grower from Maharashtra.

“With conventional methods like open sun drying, we often face issues like dust, insects, and uneven drying, which lead to losses. These dryers will help onions last longer in storage, and farmers can hold on to their stock when prices are low. It gives us more control and better returns."