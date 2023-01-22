Govt plans IREDA, ECGC IPOs in FY24

“Work has begun. The IPOs should take place in FY24. We are trying an early timeline," said an official requesting anonymity. The government had launched the Life Insurance Corp. of India IPO in May 2022. The public share sale was oversubscribed, allowing the Centre to mop up ₹20,516 crore from selling 3.5% equity in the insurer. But, the share price of LIC has fallen by over 25% since, and is at ₹698.6, below the listing price of ₹949 apiece.