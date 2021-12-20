Govt plans more consultations to finalize amendments to IBC

Given the impact such changes could have on companies, the corporate affairs ministry limited the scope of a new low-cost, alternative resolution scheme rolled out in April—the pre-pack scheme—to micro, small and medium enterprises till adequate experience about its working is gained. “During discussions with experts and bankers, several new ideas have come up regarding further amendments to the code. The second round of consultations will start shortly to seek public views on this," the person cited above said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}