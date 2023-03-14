NEW DELHI : The government may launch nearly a dozen public infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) for road projects to offer retail businesses a regular investment opportunity with assured high returns as part of its efforts to monetize the key infrastructure assets, two people aware of the plan said.

According to the people, the first in the series is expected to be launched in the next couple of months. InvITs are expected to raise money from the public and make them part of India’s highway development programme.

Retail investors will get special preference with a larger quota in equity and debt issues of these trusts, one of the people quoted above said.

The plan is to structure multiple InvITs in a way that will provide investment opportunities to retail investors almost every month. The new initiative is in addition to the existing NHAI-sponsored InvIT being run by autonomous government body National Highways Infrastructure Trust (NHIT), which will launch a ₹7,000 crore-round for new road projects later this month. NHAI is the National Highways Authority of India.

“The new InvITs will aim to raise money for highway development from the public to widen the investment basket in road InvITs that largely gets money from long-term institutional investors, insurance and pension funds and private equity firms. The public can get assured returns on such investments, helping them to benefit from the country’s infrastructure development programme," said the person quoted above.

Queries sent to the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and NHAI remained unanswered till press time.

Public InvITs has eluded the road sector for long and the new initiative is expected to deepen the asset monetization market in the highway sector.

Till early last year, all road sector InvITs were private trusts. A beginning was made in October last year when NHIT launched a ₹1,500 crore non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue with 25% reservation for retail investors. The NCD issue promised to pay 7.9% interest semi-annually with the effective yield at 8.05%, higher than any fixed deposit instrument in the market.

The new InvITs are proposed to be launched in a sequence so that investors, particular retail investors, have a regular investment opportunity in instruments that provide an assured high rate of returns. The thinking is that retail and small investors get to invest in these safe and high yielding instruments on a regular basis and get an alternative mechanism to park savings.

The NHAI is looking at monetizing highway stretches with a combined length of 1,750km in 2022-23 to raise around ₹20,000 crore. A lot of these assets will fall with the NHIT. In fact, after the first round of NHIT fundraising, the NHAI indicated that it will transfer roads worth 1,500 km to the NHIT over a three-year period.

In addition, the NHAI has a project bank of 20,000km of completed roads, and there are roads where traffic movement has stabilized over time. It is offering these roads in bundles and will offer projects worth ₹40,000 crore in the next two financial years.