From protests to paychecks: How state unrest triggered a wage rethink

State moves

Haryana has raised minimum wages by a sharp 35%, taking monthly pay for unskilled workers to around ₹15,200. After worker protests, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh raised minimum wages for unskilled workers in industrial hubs Noida and Ghaziabad from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690 per month, while semi-skilled workers now earn ₹15,059, up from ₹12,445, and skilled workers ₹16,868, compared to ₹13,940 earlier. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have said that, as their wages are above or near the proposed floor wage, they may revise them if needed, while Bihar and Punjab are working in the same direction. The Punjab government has sent the wage hike proposal to its finance department for consideration, a senior state official said.