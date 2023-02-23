Govt proposes changes to insolvency law, here's how some creditors will get hit

Diwanji proffered a situation in which an insolvent company with secured creditor claims of 100 rupees, unsecured claims of 150 rupees, a liquidation value of 75 rupees and a recovery of 125 rupees. In the current system, he said, secured claims would be paid in full and the remaining 25 would go to unsecured claims in a hierarchy. But under the proposed new system, he said, secured creditors would only receive 75 rupees while the remaining 50 rupees would be proportionately distributed among all unsecured claims.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}