Govt proposes fund to explore offshore mining
- This draft is a fresh attempt by the government to open up offshore mining to the private sector after two failed attempts by two different governments since 2002.
NEW DELHI : The government proposes to set up a fund for exploration of offshore mining and mitigation of its adverse effects. It is part of a draft rule to amend the Offshore Areas Mineral (development and regulation) Act, 2002, to allow private participation.
