Govt proposes fund to explore offshore mining

“To ensure availability of funds for exploration, mitigation of adverse impact of offshore mining, disaster management, research, etc. provision has been made for setting up of a non-lapsable Offshore Areas Mineral Trust which will maintain a fund under the Public Account of India. This will be funded by an additional levy, not exceeding one third of the royalty on the production of minerals. The exact rate of additional levy will be prescribed by the Central Government," reads the draft that has been put up for public comment.