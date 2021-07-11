Govt proposes to roll back customs duty relief on more items

New Delhi: The Finance ministry is planning to withdraw import duty concessions on as many as 97 items as part of a planned rejig of customs duty structure, an official announcement said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought public comments on these items by 10 August as part of the duty structure review. These items include upholstery fabrics, certain works of art, printed circuit boards, certain chemicals and drugs, artificial kidney and contraceptives, showed a list of past notifications identified by CBIC for a review for withdrawal of concessions.

The idea of rejigging customs duty structure was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her union budget for FY22 as part of efforts to boost local production of goods and to slow down imports. The intention is to make access to raw materials easier while reducing reliance on imported finished items.

The FY22 budget had raised import duty on items like cotton, plastic, leather, gem and jewellery as well as various electronic items but slashed the duty on certain key raw materials like naphtha in order to lower domestic producers’ cost.

This is expected to complement the incentives given for local production for sectors such as automobiles and auto components, electronic and technology products and telecom products. Incentives to new factories and higher tariff on imported value added products will together give local producers an edge over low cost imports.

The government intends to review more than 400 old customs duty exemptions this year and to put a revised customs duty structure in place from October.

The CBIC announcement said that suggestions could include the need for review of the listed notification, amendment in wording of the notification for bringing clarity, consolidation and other relevant factors such as extent of use. “Importers, exporters, domestic industry, trade associations, all stakeholders, especially in international trade, and the public at large are invited to give pertinent views on the subject for consideration by the government," CBIC said in the announcement. The Narendra Modi administration is banking on attracting more investments into local manufacturing and into infrastructure to help the economy recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.