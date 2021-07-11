Govt proposes to roll back customs duty relief on more items

The CBIC announcement said that suggestions could include the need for review of the listed notification, amendment in wording of the notification for bringing clarity, consolidation and other relevant factors such as extent of use. “Importers, exporters, domestic industry, trade associations, all stakeholders, especially in international trade, and the public at large are invited to give pertinent views on the subject for consideration by the government," CBIC said in the announcement. The Narendra Modi administration is banking on attracting more investments into local manufacturing and into infrastructure to help the economy recover from the impact of the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}