New Delhi: The union health ministry is pushing six states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Tripura— to adopt the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues Act (THOTA), 2011, needed for universal implementation of the recently launched ‘one nation one organ donation policy’.

These states have been implementing state-specific policies. However, Central government officials said there is a huge requirement of organ transplants in these states.

The ministry has started consultation with states and UTs for effective implementation of the policy and ensuring registration of all eligible hospitals who can conduct successful organ retrieval and transplant under the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

“As per Constitutional provisions, states have to adopt the new changes or any amendment in the Act by passing the resolutions in their legislature.

However, among six states, three have massive requirement of organ transplantation —Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. In the coming days, our Prime Minister will also speak on awareness for organ donation in an upcoming Mann Ki Baat programme and urge states to keep putting their active participation in the organ donation sensitization activity," said an official aware of the matter.

Health ministry spokespersons did not respond to queries from Mint.

Organs like heart, kidneys, eyes, pancreas, lungs and liver harvested from a braindead person can save at least seven lives. At any given time in a metro city about 10 patients are referred to intensive care units as braindead.

Doctors say that every year hundreds of thousands of patients languish on waiting lists at top hospitals for life-saving organ transplants amid an acute shortage of donors.

In India, nearly 50,000 people are in need of heart transplants, another 200,000 for kidney, and 100,000 each for liver and eye transplants every year. But supply lags far behind, mainly on account of religious and cultural reasons.

“Since health is a state subject, talks are on with the state governments on effective implementation of the ‘one nation one policy for organ donation’. One such meeting has already been held," said the official.

Dr Anup Kumar, Head of Urology and Kidney Transplant division at Safdarjung Hospital said, “Organ donation is a very noble cause and all state governments should listen to the Central government. Because this is nothing political in this and union government just wants to promote organ donation in all states, no boundaries, no territory differences, no age limit of above 65 years. Now all age group patient in any part of the country can register themselves for organ donation with no fees and without any need of domicile," he said.

According to the health ministry data, from 2013 to 2022, deceased organ transplants have gone up from 837 to 2765 while living organ transplants have shot up from 3153 to 12,791.