Govt pushes for single organ donation policy
Organs like heart, kidneys, eyes, pancreas, lungs and liver harvested from a braindead person can save at least seven lives.
New Delhi: The union health ministry is pushing six states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Tripura— to adopt the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues Act (THOTA), 2011, needed for universal implementation of the recently launched ‘one nation one organ donation policy’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×