Govt reforms resulted in increased FDI inflow in country: Minister

1 min read . 09:26 PM IST

The minister said that FDI inflows in India stood at $45.15 billion in 2014-15.

The minister said the series of measures taken by the government to improve the economic situation and convert the disruption caused by COVID 19 into an opportunity for growth includes ‘Atmanirbhar’ packages, introduction of PLI scheme in various ministries, investment opportunities under NIP and NMP, IILB, IPRS, and soft launch of the NSWS