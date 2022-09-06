Govt releases 7183 cr as 6th instalment of revenue deficit grant to 14 states

The Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended a total post devolution revenue deficit grant of ₹86,201 crores to 14 States for the financial year 2022-23.
NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Tuesday released the sixth monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of ₹7,183 crore to 14 states for the current fiscal.
The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. The Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended a total post devolution revenue deficit grant of ₹86,201 crores to 14 States for the financial year 2022-23.
The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the states concerned after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.