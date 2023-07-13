Govt restricts import of certain gold jewellery & articles amid swelling trade deficit; This country is exempt1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:03 AM IST
The Indian government has restricted imports of certain gold jewelry and articles, requiring a license for importers. This move comes as the trade deficit increases and exports drop. However, the restrictions will not apply to imports under the India-UAE free trade agreement.
The union government on Wednesday restricted imports of certain gold jewellery and articles amid swelling trade deficit.
