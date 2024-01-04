Govt scientific advisor wants lithium alternatives explored amid global race

NEW DELHI : India should explore alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for scaling up electric mobility, the government’s principal scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood said, amid a global scramble for critical minerals.

Sood, who also chairs the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council specifically mentioned sodium-ion and aluminium air batteries as alternatives to lithium. Mining lithium is yet to take off in India although reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan make India among the top 10 holders of the mineral.

Sood said that although efforts are underway in India for making lithium-ion batteries, these are only produced in a small scale, meriting a search for alternatives.

“The question is, can we do sodium-ion technology on a commercial scale? That is the goal because lithium is less abundant. It’s not something India will have for a long time. Instead of lithium-ion battery for electric mobility, can we go for sodium-ion battery and aluminium air battery which entails a (battery) swapping kind of mechanism. Can we adopt these for our electric vehicles?" said Sood.

Aluminium air batteries are not recharged with external power, but the aluminium plates used as anode are replaced once fully used—spelling further logistical challenges.

Sood said some of the sodium-ion battery technologies developed indigenously by private firms and CSIR can be used for commercial-scale production.

“Everyone is trying to improve. You don’t see sodium-ion batteries in vehicles now. But they will come because they will be cheaper as sodium is available in plenty. This is what we should do. This is what India has to think," said Sood.

As per information available from the science and technology department, the government supports 32 research projects in battery storage which have led to several prototypes, including sodium-ion battery packs and accessories developed by IIT Bhubaneswar and Kharagpur.

Experts say challenges in developing alternatives to lithium-ion batteries include high production costs, the need for significant continued investments and tackling production bottlenecks.

“The biggest challenge for emerging solutions such as sodium-ion or aluminium air batteries is how quickly their manufacturing cost can be brought down to a level where they can be integrated into the electric mobility ecosystem," said Rajat Verma, founder and chief executive officer of Lohum Cleantech Pvt Ltd, an integrated lithium-ion battery manufacturer and recycler.

According to Prajwal Sabnis, co-founder, Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru- based company that builds performance electric motorcycles, India will need meaningful investments in research and development, strategic tie-ups for global knowledge exchange and talent development.

Sabnis said a few companies are working on both sodium chemistry and aluminium air chemistry but work in this space is at a relatively early stage and production limited to lab-scale.

“Scaling up production requires tackling manufacturing bottlenecks such as equipment setup and commissioning," said Sabnis.

For the moment, said Lohum’s Verma, industry representatives see a clear advantage for lithium-ion batteries over others. “We appreciate the sentiments around exploring alternative battery solutions but we believe that India can become a global leader in lithium-ion batteries as technology only keeps getting refined."

Verma said the cost of producing lithium-ion batteries has come down from $1,000 per kilowatt hour in 2010 to about $100 per kilowatt hour.

According to a report by the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD) released in September 2023, lithium demand in India which stood at 1,634 tonnes in 2022, is expected to reach 11,398 tonnes by 2030 in a ‘business as usual’ scenario, while in case of an accelerated deployment, the demand would surge to 40,499 tonnes by the end of this decade.

Although lithium imports do not form a significant chunk of India’s import bill, the demand for EV batteries and other segments has increased the imports. In FY23, India imported lithium worth $33.05 million, higher by 49% from $22.16 million in the previous fiscal, according to data from the commerce ministry. The import of lithium-ion batteries increased 56.84% to $2.87 billion in FY23.

Although India is looking to boost manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries in view of its ambitious energy transition and electric mobility goals, through the ₹18,000 crore production linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cells (ACC), efforts are underway to look for alternative chemistries.

Government also plans to offer incentives for research and development of ‘niche’ batteries, wherein newer chemistries would be explored. Lithium iron phosphate, nickel manganese cobalt, and lithium titanium oxide batteries, which come under the category of lithium-ion batteries, are among the most commercially viable batteries.

The search for new technologies and battery chemistry comes against the backdrop of an acute shortage of lithium in India. Although, the Centre is making efforts to source lithium and cobalt from other major producers, including Australia and Argentina, and new sites for lithium exploration have also been discovered in India, parallel efforts are underway for other options.

The efforts have gained momentum amid the government’s ambitious targets to combat climate change and also due to the strong focus on boosting domestic production of electric vehicles. Also, the fire incidents affecting electric scooters and cars in the country have accentuated the need to look for safer chemistries.

Along with sodium sulphide, vanadium batteries and flow batteries are other options on which research is underway globally.

Sector experts also suggest that a boost to local development of newer chemistries would put India at the forefront of catering to the global supply chain.

With the focus on achieving 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2070, the push on battery manufacturing and battery storage has gained momentum in the country.

In the Union budget for FY23, too, the government said it would encourage the private sector to develop sustainable and innovative business models for ‘battery or energy as a service’.