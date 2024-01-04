Economy
Govt scientific advisor wants lithium alternatives explored amid global race
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Rituraj Baruah , Alisha Sachdev 4 min read 04 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Sood specifically mentioned sodium-ion and aluminium air batteries as alternatives to lithium
NEW DELHI : India should explore alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for scaling up electric mobility, the government’s principal scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood said, amid a global scramble for critical minerals.
