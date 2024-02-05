Govt seeks nod for extra spending of over ₹78,600 cr
The total amount of additional spending for which the approval sought is ₹2 trillion, but the net cash outgo is limited to ₹78,672 crore, showed the supplementary demands for grants document tabled in the Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought Parliament approval for spending a net additional amount of ₹78,672 crore in the current financial year to meet the additional funding requirements for income support to farmers, crop insurance, fertilizer subsidy and rural jobs.