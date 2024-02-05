Govt seeks nod for extra spending of over 78,600 cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought Parliament approval for spending a net additional amount of ₹78,672 crore in the current financial year to meet the additional funding requirements for income support to farmers, crop insurance, fertilizer subsidy and rural jobs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total amount of additional spending for which the government sought the approval is ₹2 trillion, but the net cash outgo is limited to ₹78,672 crore, showed the supplementary demands for grants document tabled in the Lok Sabha. The rest is matched by additional receipts, recoveries or savings by various ministries.

This spending adjustment is already taken into account in the revised estimates for FY24 that is part of the interim budget for FY25 that Sitharaman presented on 1 February, a government official explained. Approval for the revised estimates for the current year is sought through this step, the official explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The spending adjustments come in the context of the government managing to limit fiscal deficit in the current fiscal to 5.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) at ₹17.34 trillion in the revised estimates, a notch below the original budget estimate of 5.9%.

The supplementary demands tabled in the House showed that a major readjustment was in the case of funds for the schemes run by the agriculture ministry. The government sought Parliament clearance for spending an extra ₹79,133 crore for various schemes in the farm sector. For the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, a scheme for giving income support to farmers, extra funds sought is ₹60,000 crore. This, however, is met through savings from various other spending items and extra receipts and does not involve additional cash outgo. The additional cash outgo entails over ₹9,200 crore subsidy for the free food grain programme, over ₹13,000 crore for defence services and pension, ₹12,500 crore for higher education and over ₹10,700 crore for rural jobs.

Sitharaman’s interim budget showed that in the current financial year, the government is able to collect ₹1.2 trillion more than the originally estimated ₹9 trillion in personal income tax, giving a strong boost to tax revenue collections. The revised estimate for corporate tax and GST revenue receipts in FY24 have been kept unchanged in the interim budget, while the projections for excise duty and customs duty revenue receipts have been moderated. The sluggishness in global trade is impacting customs duty collections, while benign oil prices impacted the government’s ability to collect windfall taxes on petroleum, a second government official said on condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separately, in a written response to a question on the government’s debt, Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that after a sharp rise in government debt in FY21 on account of the revenue shortfall and extra spending requirements due to the pandemic, central and state governments’ debt as a share of GDP has declined over the last two years to around 81% at the end of March 2023. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Buoyant revenue collection, rebalancing of spending from revenue to capital expenditure and robust real GDP growth in the post-pandemic years has led to this decline in government debt relative to GDP, the minister said.

“The emphasis of the government on increasing capital expenditure will not only boost the investments but also return a higher GDP growth to lower the debt burden. Increasing the buoyancy of tax revenue through improved compliance, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of public expenditure, commitment to reduce fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of GDP by FY26, and augmenting the productive efficiency of the economy are some other important measures taken by the government to bring down debt burden and strengthen the economy," Sitharaman said in her reply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government also tabled in the House the interim FY25 budget for Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir with a spending commitment of ₹1.18 trillion.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!