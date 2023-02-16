NEW DELHI : The Union government on Wednesday sold 385,000 tonnes of wheat worth ₹901 crore in the open market, in the second round of a planned auction of three million tonnes it plans to offload from the central pool to counter rising prices of the key foodgrain.

The move assumes significance as India’s retail inflation has crossed the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% after a gap of two months. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation accelerated to a three-month high in January, driven by a spike in food prices. Inflation based on the CPI hardened to 6.52% in January, after declining to a one-year low of 5.72% in December.

“In order to address the rising price of wheat and atta in the country, as per the recommendation made by the Group of Ministers, Food Corporation of India is offering wheat for e-auction. The sale of wheat through e-auction will continue throughout the country on every Wednesday till the 2nd week of March 2023," the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution said.

Food inflation rose sharply to 6.19% in January from 4.58% in December, led by rising prices of most segments.

While vegetable prices eased to 11.7% in January from 15.08% in December, inflation hardened in the case of cereals, eggs, meat and fish, milk products, and oils and fat.

Devendra Pant, chief economist and head - public finance, India Ratings and Research said, “The government maintains stocks with it and the purpose of it is to intervene in the markets when the prices are high. The government is talking about offloading about 2.6% of the total production to increase open market availability. This move should theoretically bring down prices. Besides, the country’s wheat production is expected to touch a new record of 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year, which is better than last year."

Wheat prices have been on the rise ever since the Ukraine war broke out in February last year as Russia and Ukraine accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global wheat production. The surge in international prices prompted India to ban wheat exports in May in order to check the rise in domestic prices.

Later, the government also prohibited exports of wheat flour (atta), flour, semolina and wholemeal atta.

HDFC Bank said in a note, “The inflation fight is not over yet and the moderation seen at the end of 2022 was neither broad-based nor durable. While we know that government interventions—like offloading of wheat stocks in January—coupled with healthy rabi output could help ease pressures on cereal as well as protein inflation over the coming months, controlling core inflation could be much tougher."

Mint reported on 12 February that India may extend its ban on wheat exports beyond March and continue to curb shipments of non-premium rice to tamp down local prices while expanding purchases of cereal stocks that are at their lowest in five years.

Amid worries over availability of wheat, the government last year had allocated 5.5 million tonnes of rice in place of wheat under the free ration scheme, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.