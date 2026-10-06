Govt plans to expand services index to cover 80% of sector output

New Delhi: The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) plans to significantly broaden the scope of its monthly Index of Services Production (ISP). By incorporating education, healthcare and residential care, along with public administration and defence, the index could cover roughly 80% of India’s services-sector gross value added (GVA), up from around 60% at present.

To that end, MoSPI has released an approach paper outlining methodologies to track output across these three service areas. They were excluded from the initial ISP framework due to their non-market structure, heavy government footprint, or GST-exempt status.

Combined, the three sectors represented nearly 21% of services GVA in 2024–25, led by public administration and defence at 10.68%, education at 7.15%, and human health and residential care at 2.96%.

MoSPI began compiling and releasing the monthly ISP for the formal sector on a trial basis in July 2026, using 2024-25 as the base year. Its initial framework covered 19 broad service sub-sectors, accounting for nearly 60% of services-sector GVA. It drew on high-frequency administrative and other datasets, including GST outward-supply data, banking data, insurance income and passenger and freight kilometres for transport services.

Addressing a major gap The proposed expansion is aimed at addressing a major gap in measuring an economy increasingly driven by services. Unlike manufacturing and several market-oriented services, the output of education, healthcare and government services cannot easily be captured through sales or turnover.

“Services are often intangible, heterogeneous and produced and consumed simultaneously,” the paper said, noting that a single indicator such as turnover may not adequately capture changes in real output. MoSPI has therefore proposed a hybrid framework combining transaction or expenditure-based indicators for market activities with cost-of-production measures for non-market public services.

For education, which accounts for 7.15% of services GVA, MoSPI proposes separate measures for public and private activity. Public education would be represented through expenditure data from the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), particularly salary and grant-in-aid expenditure. For private and household activity, merchant-category-code (MCC) based UPI transaction data could provide a high-frequency indicator.

The private component would be deflated using the consumer price index (CPI) for education, while the public component would use a six-month moving average of the CPI for industrial workers (CPI-IW), reflecting the importance of salaries in public education.

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Healthcare and residential care, which represent 2.96% of services GVA, would follow a similar public-private approach. PFMS expenditure would be used for public healthcare, while UPI transactions classified under health-related merchant categories—including hospitals, doctors, dentists and laboratories—would be considered for the private segment.

For public administration and defence, which accounts for 10.68% of services GVA and is entirely a public, non-market activity, MoSPI proposes a ‘sum-of-costs’ methodology. Output would be measured through compensation of employees and intermediate consumption or operational expenditure. Monthly central government data would come from PFMS, while State government and Union territory data would be sourced from monthly State Accounts reports compiled through the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Compensation expenditure would cover salaries, allowances and wages of civil servants and defence personnel, while operational expenditure would include professional services, office expenses, travel, advertising, supplies and materials. The compensation component would be deflated using a six-month moving average of CPI-IW, and operational expenditure using a six-month moving average of the general CPI.

Limitations of data However, MoSPI has flagged important data limitations. Monthly expenditure by states on education and health institutions is not separately available in CAG State Accounts. As a result, central government PFMS data is proposed as a broad directional indicator for the public components of these two sectors.

The ministry has also cautioned that UPI transactions measure monetary payments rather than physical service output and can be affected by changes in payment behaviour, digital-payment adoption, refunds and reversals. Administrative expenditure can similarly show significant month-to-month volatility because of accounting and payment cycles.

If implemented, the three new sub-sector indices would be combined with the existing ISP using their respective 2024-25 services-GVA shares as weights. MoSPI said this would raise overall ISP coverage from about 60% to 78.4% of services-sector GVA and enable a more comprehensive monthly measure of the performance of India’s services economy.

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Ownership of dwellings, financial services other than banking and insurance (central bank, money market funds, pension funds, etc) and other services will continue to be excluded from ISP. Other services include social work activities without accommodation, gambling and betting activities, services of membership organisations, personal services, private households with employed persons, activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies.