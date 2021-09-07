NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has set up three Boards for Advance Rulings (BAR) to offer greater clarity on tax implications of transactions, which in turn will help avoid income tax disputes.

A CBDT order said the provisions to replace the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR), which was set up in 1993, with BAR will come into effect from 1 September. A separate CBDT order said out of the three BARs, two will be in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The move to replace AARs with BARs seeks to fast-track disposal of cases. Appeals against BARs’ orders can be filed in the high courts.

BARs have been set up to enhance the effectiveness of advance rulings, according to the Union budget announcement in February.

Each BAR will consist of two members not below the rank of a chief commissioner. The Centre also aims to eliminate the interface between BARs and applicants to the extent as it is technologically feasible.

Curtailing litigation and resolving disputes has been a priority for CBDT.

In the past, the Union government had raised the monetary threshold for filing appeals by the tax department in higher courts.

