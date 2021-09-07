Govt sets up three BARs to help with tax matters

A CBDT order said the provisions to replace the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR), which was set up in 1993, with BAR will come into effect from 1 September. A separate CBDT order said out of the three BARs, two will be in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The move to replace AARs with BARs seeks to fast-track disposal of cases. Appeals against BARs’ orders can be filed in the high courts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}