Bankruptcy early-warning system on IBC reform agenda
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 03 Oct 2025, 06:48 pm IST
Summary
The proposal would add preventive action to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which is currently focused on firefighting after bankruptcy proceedings are initiated by creditors or the company itself.
New Delhi: A system prompting businesses to take steps to mitigate financial distress before it gets out of hand could become a feature of India’s corporate and bankruptcy law if early discussions in the government fructify, according to two persons familiar with the discussions.
