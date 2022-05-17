Govt surpasses FY22 asset monetisation target

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant said India needs to fire on all cylinders, including manufacturing and services, to achieve high growth rates.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The government has completed transactions worth ₹1 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the ambitious programme's first-year target of ₹88,000 crore, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The government has completed transactions worth ₹1 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the ambitious programme's first-year target of ₹88,000 crore, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.
Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant said India needs to fire on all cylinders, including manufacturing and services, to achieve high growth rates.
Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant said India needs to fire on all cylinders, including manufacturing and services, to achieve high growth rates.